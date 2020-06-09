Alaya Furniturewalla Attempts A New Yoga Pose: 'Three Minutes Of Struggling'

Highlights
- Alaya shared yet another yoga video
- "I'm a big believer in doing things over and over," she added
- "It's become my new favourite thing," she had written earlier
Actress Alaya Furniturewalla, who previously told us that she's taken a keen interest in yoga in the past few months, tried a new yoga posture and did pretty well. A for effort. On Instagram, Alaya shared a detailed video of her attempting a complicated yoga posture with a disclaimer, saying her video cannot be equated with a tutorial as she's simply only trying it for the first time. "This is not a tutorial! It's just 3 minutes of me struggling," Alaya captioned her video, in the first half of which she can be seen trying to figure out a step by step procedure to perfect the pose. After multiple failures and bloopers, Alaya finally felt confident to give it a try at one go and voila! She did it!
While posting the video, Alaya added this to her caption: "I've never really done yoga in my life but it's been one of my favourite lockdown activities to find yoga videos and poses and try and recreate them. I'm a big believer in doing things over and over and over again until I get it, so here's a little glimpse into that! Please don't try this at home unless you know what you're doing. Don't be like me."
Earlier, Alaya had written: "It's become my new favourite thing to find cool yoga videos and get super excited when I'm able to do what they're doing."
Inspired by @jacquelinef143 and @kuldeepshashi sir 😄🙏🏻 I was dying to try this inversion challenge but everyone told me "this is not something you can just get up and learn in one day".. I fell on my face a few times but DID IT ANYWAY😄💃🏼 (wait for the end where I try to be very cool and fall😂)
Her feed is also full of epic failures, which she shares with her fans anyway because she's cool like that.
Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla. Alaya made her Bollywood debut this year with Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.