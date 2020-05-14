'Send Help,' Says Alaya Furniturewalla After Face Painting. If Only We Could Send Her Art Paper

Screenshot of Alaya's Instagram video (courtesy alaya.f)

It was in April end when Alaya Furniturewalla, who loves to paint, first told us that she's ran out of art sheets. As the lockdown continues, looks like the 22-year-old actress' art sheet drawer is still empty. But that won't stop her playing with colours, you know. Alaya Furniturewalla's alternative to art sheets is her face and she's painting it with colours. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress shared a video of her face painting session on Instagram and it's so therapeutic! In the caption, Alaya made a confession of sorts with an SOS call: "SOS: Send help or art sheets... both will do me good."

How stunning is Alaya's face painting? We like.

Earlier in April, Alaya shared a similar video, in which she painted an eye mask on her face and shared it with the caption: "Ran out of art sheets so I used my face."

Alaya is a brilliant painter and here's a glimpse of when she had art sheets in her studio: "This drawing of mine took a lot of time and I think it's my favourite one so far! My little tribute to Mother Earth," she wrote.

Alaya's Instagram feed is an interesting mix of her quarantine activities. When she's not cooking or doing photoshoots at home, she has the yoga mat rolled out. Alaya is always challenging herself with new and complicated postures. "I've never done yoga in my life but it's become my new favourite thing to find cool yoga videos and get super excited when I'm able to do what they're doing. Watch it till the end!" she captioned a video.

Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla. Alaya made her debut in Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman, which released in January this year. Alaya co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in her first ever Bollywood movie.