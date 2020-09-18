Alaya Furniturewalla Found 'Freedom' In Goa. See Pic Of How Happy She Is

Alaya Furniturewalla shared this photo (courtesy alaya.f)

Highlights Alaya is currently chilling in Goa

Alaya is with her mom Pooja Bedi, who lives in Goa

Alaya shared a glimpse of her Goa trip on Instagram

If you are looking for Alaya Furniturewalla, who will find her chilling in Goa. Alaya, who lives in Mumbai, made a trip to Goa, to join her mother Pooja Bedi. Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla - the former couple divorced in 2003. Pooja Bedi is settled in Goa with her fiance Maneck Contractor while Farhan Furniturewalla is married to Laila Khan. On Instagram, Alaya shared a glimpse of her trip to Goa and captioned it "freedom." Alaya, was in Mumbai all this while, spending her days following strict social distancing norms, finally feels free to be enjoying the salty air and the sea waters. In her photo, Alaya can be seen posing on an empty beach with an ecstatic expression.

We feel you, Alaya.

Earlier in May, Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor made the Mumbai-Goa journey by car. Pooja Bedi received massive backlash on social media for complaining about the quarantine facility in Goa, and for travelling amid the lockdown without a good enough reason.

Meanwhile, city girl Alaya Furniturewalla keeps her Instafam busy with interesting glimpses of her everyday shenanigans. Alaya is kind of good at everything - from dancing to painting and DIY face-masks to perfecting yoga, she's got it all under her control and that's what makes her Instagram profile so interesting.

Alaya Furniturewalla made her Bollywood debut this year with Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. In reviews, she was singled out for her sprightly performance.