Jawaani Jaaneman Song Ole Ole 2.0: Saif Ali Khan's Too Cool For School Moves

Jawaani Jaaneman's new song Ole Ole 2.0 released on Wednesday and took the Internet by storm. The song is a redux of the 1994 song Ole Ole featuring Saif Ali Khan from the film Yeh Dillagi. The actor again features in the new song Ole Ole 2.0 from his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. Saif, who features as a true blue bachelor living the perfect casanova life, spends most of his screen time in the Ole Ole song, at a club. And needless to say that Saif Ali Khan is on a flirting spree.

At one point in the song, Saif Ali Khan is caught in an awkward moment when his teenaged daughter (played by debut actress Alaia Furniturewalla) finds him in an intimate moment with a woman outside the club. In Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif's character suddenly discovers that he has a daughter.

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla shared the link of Ole Ole 2.0 on Instagram and wrote, "On repeat. All the time! Go Ole Ole!"

Mudassar Khan, who choreographed Saif in Ole Ole 2.0, told news agency IANS about how "challenging" it was to choreograph this song: "Everybody wanted me to do the signature step again, but they asked me to create a new hook step for 'Ole Ole'. So I modified the hook step adding a little dab in it."

Mudassar Khan further added, "Originally when I was told that they want 'Ole Ole' again in this film with Saif sir, I was so nervous. The first day when I was shooting with him for 'Gallan Kardi' he made me so comfortable. Even Alaia is very respectful, promising, humble and professional. She followed the choreography quite well. I was very happy to receive a message from Saif sir that he liked both the songs and I cannot wait for the film to release."

Take a look at Saif Ali Khan from Ole Ole 2.0 here:

Saif Ali Khan's older version of Ole Ole is a classic:

Earlier this month, the 49-year-old actor had opened up about his character in the film. At the launch of another song Gallan Kardi from the film Jawaani Jaaneman, he said, "A lot of people mess up being a father and create children that need therapy, that need friendship and that need all kinds of things to fix their problems because they are not ready to be responsible fathers." In the film, his "character is not ready," he told the reporters.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released earlier this month. Saif Ali Khan's new film Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The movie is all set to release on January 31.