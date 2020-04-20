Alaya Furniturewalla 'Slipped At One Point' In This Throwback Dance Video. Can You Spot It?

Alaya furniturewala in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: alaya.f )

Alaya Furniturewalla, who made her debut in Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year, made a trip down memory lane on Monday and delighted her fans by sharing an old dance video of herself. However, sharing the throwback clip, the actress revealed that she "slipped at one point" while dancing to the remix version of American singer Lauv's 2017 song I Like Me Better and challenged her fans to "spot" the moment where she slipped in the clip. Alaya can be seen dancing with her choreographer Utkarsh in her post. Instagramming the video, Alaya also revealed why she didn't post it earlier and wrote: "Throwback dance video! I didn't upload this earlier because, to be honest, I was very badly bloated in this video and also I slipped at one point (see if you spot it). But now seems like a good time to upload it. Choreography and in frame: Utkarsh. Song: I Like Me Better (Arya Sejpal Remix)."

Alaya has been giving us glimpses of her lockdown diaries by sharing her videos of working out at home. A couple of days ago, she posted a clip of herself taking the inversion challenge and wrote: "Inspired by Jacqueline Fernandez and Kuldeep Shashi sir, I was dying to try this inversion challenge but everyone told me, 'This is not something you can just get up and learn in one day'... I fell on my face a few times but did it anyway (wait for the end where I try to be very cool and fall)."

Alaya is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi. On the work front, Alaya was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She has a three film deal with the producers of Jawaani Jaaneman, details of which have not been disclosed yet.