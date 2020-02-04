Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 4: Saif Ali Khan's Film, With Rs 14.86 Crore, 'Maintains Hold'

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Saif And Kubbra Sait in a still (courtesy taranadarsh)

Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniturewalla, made a "decent" score of Rs 2 crore on its first week day in theatres, pushing the total to Rs 14.86 crore in four days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the film's box office numbers, wrote: "Jawaani Jaaneman maintains decent hold on Day 4... Target audience [metros] key contributors." However, Mr Adarsh added that Jawaani Jaaneman must remain consistent through the week for a healthy week 1 total: "Needs to maintain at similar levels from Tue-Thu for a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr. Total: Rs 14.86 cr. India biz." Here's what Taran Adarsh posted:

Jawaani Jaaneman opened to make Rs 3 crores, which was seen as a decently encouraging number for Alaya's Bollywood debut. Over the weekend, the film made just a shade under Rs 10 crore.

Jawaani Jaaneman marks Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewalla's stepping stone in Bollywood. She plays the role of Saif's daughter in the movie. The cast of the film also includes Tabu and Kubbra Sait.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "The principal actors - Saif Ali Khan, debutante Alaya Furniturewalla and Tabu (in a special appearance as a coquettish bohemian who, by her own admission, is happy between meditation and hashish) - get into the swing of things with effortless ease, raising the dramedy to an out-of-the-ordinary level."