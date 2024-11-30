Alaya Furniturewala Is Far From A "Hot Mess" In A Pink Beachwear

Alaya Furniturewala can be anything but a fashionista with boring style on holiday is certainly not one of them. The Freddy star was seen in some beach style in a recent video shared on Instagram. Alaya can be seen enjoying her beach time in Goa. While her travel sneak peeks are making us crave a holiday, her fashion choices are giving us major inspiration too. In the video, we can see Alaya donning a pink bikini top which she paired with a matching bikini bottom. In another look she even paired her bikini top with denim pants. For her makeup, she kept a minimal base, lots of highlighter on the cheekbones and most importantly good old sunscreen. With wispy lashes, and glossy pink lips, Alaya completely slayed the look. In the video, we can see Alaya posing for the camera candidly and enjoying her time relaxing and rejuvenating herself. She accessorised her look with golden accessories like bracelets and pair of studs.

Recently, the star also shared some throwback travel pictures setting some serious beach ready looks. In the pictures, Alaya was seen wearing a three-piece coordinated print bohemian beach wear set that featured a bralette top with straps that she paired with shorts and a matching cover-up. She accessorised it with layered beaded necklaces and a pair of hoops to give it a more edgy look.

Be it fitness goals or fashion inspirations, one can always count on Alaya Furniturewala for it all.

