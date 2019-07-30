Soha Ali Khan Posts Pic From London. 'Is That FaceApp?' Asks The Internet

Soha Ali Khan with little Inaaya in London (courtesy sakpataudi)

Actress Soha Ali Khan is currently holidaying in London with her family and has been sharing glimpses of her vacation diaries on Instagram. On Tuesday, forty-year-old Soha shared an adorable mother-daughter moment from London, which will probably make you go 'aww' but has instead triggered a barrage of queries on Instagram, with users asking: "Is this photo taken with FaceApp?" More users posted comments such as: "You look so old", "so old", "stop taking tension, it's showing on your face", "looking very old" and "FaceApp use kiya hai kya?" In the photo that's keeping Soha Ali Khan's Instafam busy, she can be seen posing with her daughter Inaaya and a cappucino cuppa. "Babycino anyone?" Soha hilariously captioned the post.

Here just a glimpse of Soha Ali Khan's London diaries:

Soha and her actor husband Kunal Kemmu have been fam-jamming with Kareena Kapoor in London. The brutal social media also often attempts to troll the 38-year-old actress on accounts of her viral photos or wardrobe choices. Earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor was told she was "looking old" after her sun-soaked selfie from Tuscany went crazy viral.

Moving on, Soha has delighted her fans and followers with some cuteness overloaded photos from London, also featuring Taimur and Kareena.

In Bollywood, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in last year's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. She made her acting debut with Bengali film Iti Srikanta and is best known for starring in films such as Dil Maange More, Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, Mumbai Meri Jaan and Dil Kabaddi. She married actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and welcomed baby Inaaya in 2017.

