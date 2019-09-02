Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Baby Inaaya Visits Ganpati With Mom Soha Ali Khan And Dad Kunal Kemmu

Inaaya with Soha and Kunal (courtesy khemster2)

Highlights Inaaya went to Arpita Khan Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations Kunal Kemmu posted a pic from the celebrations "Wishing all of you a happy Ganesh Chaturthi," he wrote

Baby Inaaya, who is all set to celebrate her second birthday later this month, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on Monday. The trio sought blessings from Ganpati at Arpita Khan Sharma's star-studded Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. While Soha and Kunal werecolour coordinated in white, they picked out a bandhni skirt and top set for baby Inaaya, who wore it with a matching headband. Inaaya was cute as a button and stole the limelight completely as she entered Arpita's home, perched safely in mom Soha's arms. Once inside, Inaaya had a cute little photo-session with not only her parents but also Ganpati. Baby Inaaya was all smiles!

Proud parents Soha and Kunal picked out their favourite moment and shared it on Instagram - while Soha shared it as a story, Kunal made a post. "Ganpati Bappa Moreya! Wishing all of you a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Love, luck, happiness and health to you and your loved ones," read his post.

Meanwhile, Arpita Khan Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were also attended by brother Salman Khan. Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and his son Arhaan Khan also joined the celebrations. We also got glimpses of Neelam Kothari and Maheep Kapoor at the festivities. Arpita Khan's mother Salma Khan welcomed Ganpati home with an aarti on Monday evening. Also spotted were actresses Dia Mirza, Waluscha De Sousa and Pranutan Bahl at Arpita's Ganesh Chaturthi aarti.

Salman Khan arrives at Arpita Khan's home for Ganesh Chaturthi cleebrations. Guests arrive More guests at Arpita Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. . Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated across India for 11 days ending with grand Ganpati visarjan ceremonies.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.