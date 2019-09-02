Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Sara Ali Khan's Pic With Ganpati Is All About 'Laughter And Positivity'

Sara Ali Khan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara wished fans on Ganesh Chaturthi with an adorable post "May Ganesh Ji remove all your obstacles," she wrote Sara's posted a photo from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi means a visit to the Ganpati temple for Sara Ali Khan. The 24-year-old actress sent out a heart-warming post on Ganesh Chaturthi with a photo from the festivities on Instagram. Sara adorably posed with a Ganpati idol as she sought blessings at a temple and shared it with her fans and followers to shower them with "laughter, positivity and success": "Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Ganesh Ji remove all your obstacles, and fill your year with laughter, positivity and success." Sara Ali Khan, dressed in a red and white salwar-kameez looks adorable in the photo. The Simmba actress, who enjoys a huge fan-following, garnered as many as 3 lakh 'likes' within an hour of posting the photo.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi post here:

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan cracked up the Internet with his Ganesh Chaturthi post. Known for pranking his colleagues, Kartik cropped out his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon from a photo for his Ganesh Chaturthi post.

And here's Kriti Sanon's comeback:

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 oc-star, posted this:

Ganpati baapa Morya. Wishing everyone a very very happy #GaneshChaturthipic.twitter.com/syMgv90huG — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 2, 2019

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's film is tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2 and is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who helmed the first part. Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath last year and then also featured in Simmba. She has signed two more films after that - Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 being the other one. Sara features in the role which was orginally played by Karisma Kapoor in the 1995 film. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 releases on May 1.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.