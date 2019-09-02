Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Crop Each Other Out In Their Posts. Here's Why

Kriti and Kartik are co-stars of Luka Chuppi (courtesy kritisanon, kartikaaryan)

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, co-stars of March release Luka Chuppi, had a hilarious Instagram exchange on Ganesh Chaturthi, courtesy their ROFL posts. It all began with Kartik Aaryan's post, with which he wished his fans and followers a very "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Aap sabke jeevan mein, sukh, shanti, samriddhi bane rahe. Ganpati bappa moreya." Now, here's a memory refresher - Kartik's photo is literally only half the picture that he and Kriti had posted on Ganesh Chaturthi last year - by half the picture we mean he's cropped out Kriti. LOL. Almost immediately after Kartik's post, Kriti Sanon also send out Ganesh Chaturthi wishes with this message: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. May god bless you with the ability to seize every moment and find happiness in everything you do! Spread love." Interestingly, Kriti's post is the other half which Kartik cropped out. Double LOL.

"Why did you cut me out?" Kartik commented on Kriti Sanon's photo. And Kriti's comeback was simple: "Because you cut me out in your post," she wrote with the ROFL smileys.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's posts here:

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were filming Luka Chuppi in Mathura in September last year, when they welcomed Bappa on sets with this adorable post: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! Ganpati Bappa Moreya! Bappa's blessings on set today in Mathura."

Luka Chuppi released to mixed reviews last year and is the story of a small town couple, who opted for a live-in before plunging into marriage. Next up, Kriti Sanon has Housefull 4 and Panipat in the line-up. Kartik Aaryan has Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his roster.

