Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Arpita, Salma Khan Welcome Bappa; Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari And Others Visit

Arpita Khan begins Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her home with Salma Khan.

Highlights Many more celebrities are expected to arrive at Arpita's home for darshan Salman's mother Salma Khan performed the welcome aarti Shilpa Shetty, Jeetendra and others also welcomed Bappa to their homes

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the rest of India by welcoming Bappa to their homes and among them was Salman Khan's sister Arpita, who brought Ganpati to her Bandra home. Salman's mother Salma Khan performed the welcome aarti for Bappa upon his arrival. Arpita Khan hosts the Ganesh Utsav annually at her home and during these 11 days, several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan drop in to pay their obeisance to Bappa. Arpita Khan was dressed in a Sabyasachi suit as she joined Bappa's small but intimate welcome party at her apartment complex.

Check out pictures of Arpita Khan and Salma Khan welcoming Bappa to their home:

Arpita Khan welcomes bappa to her home on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Salma Khan performed the welcome aarti

Maheep Kapoor, dressed in an embroidered pink and green suit, also arrived at Arpita's place for the Ganesh Chaturthi aarti. Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and his son Arhaan Khan also joined the celebrations. We also got a glimpse of Neelam Kothari, looking pretty in red, arriving at Arpita's home with her daughter Ahana.

Here are pictures of the celebrities arriving at Arpita Khan's home.

Guests arrive at Arpita Khan's home for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Several Bollywood celebrities bring Ganpati home on Ganesh Chaturthi annually including Shilpa Shetty, Jeetendra and Vivek Oberoi. Shilpa Shetty shared a glimpse of her eco-friendly Ganpati, nicely settled in a vibrant makeshift pandal at her home, on her Instagram page. We also have pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Jeetendra's place. The actor started the aarti with his grandson Laksshya seated on his shoulders followed by Jeetendra's son Tusshar Kapoor. The Kapoors also posed for a family picture with their Bappa.

Ganesh Chautrhi celebrations begin at Jeentendra's home.

Jeetendra with his family celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

Vivek Oberoi celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family.

The Ganesh Utsav will be celebrated across India for 11 days ending with grand Ganpati visarjan celebrations.

