Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan Visits Sister Arpita Khan's House For Visarjan

Salman Khan at Arpita Khan's house for Ganesh Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are in full swing across Mumbai. Superstar Salman Khan, who treated his fans on Tuesday with a video of himself doing aarti, was pictured at his sister Arpita Khan's house in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Salman Khan was clicked as he arrived at his sister Arpita's house for Ganesh Visarjan in a blue shirt and jeans. The actor also posed for the paparazzi before entering the house. Besides Salman, Helen, Divya Khosla and Anusha Dandekar were also pictured at Arpita Khan's house.

Here are some pictures from the evening:

Here are some pictures of the hosts Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma with the Ganesh idol:

On Tuesday, Salman Khan shared a video of himself doing aarti on his Instagram profile. The video also features Salman's niece Ayat, his parents Salim and Salma Khan along with Helen. Salman Khan simply captioned the video, "Ganpati Bappa Morya." Later at night, he attended the festivities hosted by the Ambanis.

See the video posted by Salman Khan here:

Salman Khan was also pictured at the festivities hosted by sister Arpita Khan Sharma at her residence on Tuesday. The actor was dressed in a blue kurta-pajama set for the celebrations. Take a look at his OOTD:

Later on Tuesday night, Salman Khan attended the Ganesh Darshan festivities hosted by the Ambanis at their Mumbai residence Antilia. Salman Khan was accompanied by niece Alizeh Agnihotri (Atul Agnihotri and Alvira's daughter).

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2 and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.