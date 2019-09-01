Happy 2019 Ganesh Chaturthi: The 10-day festivities will come to an end with Ganesh Visarjan.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, the devotees, dressed up in traditional clothes, bring colourfully-crafted idols of the elephant-headed God in their homes and pandals and instal them amid chants of 'Ganapati bappa morya', beating of drums and sprinkling of 'gulal' (red-coloured powder). This year, Ganesh Chaturthi that celebrates the birthday of Lord Ganesha is being celebrated on September 2. The 10-day festivities will come to an end with the idols' immersion in a water body on September 12. You can make the day special for your loved ones by sending them some heart-warming messages. Here's help. May Lord Ganesha shower his love and blessings on you and protect you from all evils. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Ganpati Images, Wishes, SMS, Wallpapers, Messages, Facebook And Whatsapp Status

May Lord Ganesha always stay as your mentor and protector and remove all obstacles from your life. Wish you and family a happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesha bring you good fortune and help you realise all your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai image you can share.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, let's embrace love and share it with everyone. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

May Lord Ganesha shower you with success in all your endeavours. Jai Shri Siddhi Vinayaka. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganesh Chaturthi: Messages you can share on Lord Ganesha birthday. Wishing you and your family a new and bright beginning as we celebrate and welcome into our homes Lord Ganesha, the divine protector!

Spread the message of honesty and love on Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Photos you can share on Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Like the rain would bless the earth, may Lord Ganesha bless you with happiness. Ganapati Bappa Morya!

I pray to Lord Ganesha that you have a prosperous and long life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: SMS you can share on Lord Ganesha's birthday.

I wish you Happy Ganesh Chaturthi and I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life. May all your dreams come true. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May you have a delightful year ahead with blessings from Lord Ganesha. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family. Ganapati Bappa Morya!

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.