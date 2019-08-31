Ganesh Chaturthi: Watch First Look Of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja On Chandrayaan-2 Theme

Ganesh Chaturthi: The Lalbaugcha Raja idol will be immersed on September 12.

With just two days to go for Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai's popular Lalbaugcha Raja's first look was revealed on Friday night. Devotees cheered as the curtains to the much-awaited majestic Ganesha idol were lifted. To give a contemporary look to the famous pandal, Chandrayaan-2 launch was chosen as the theme this year. The Lalbaugcha Raja idol will be immersed on September 12. Before you head to the pandal for 'mukh darshan', here's the first glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja:

The first look of Ganpati shows a dynamic backdrop featuring a video clips of ISRO's Chandrayaan launch and the solar system. Two artificial astronauts can also be seen around the Ganesha idol. A lunar rover is also dangled in front of the towering statue.

The 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities see a large number of devotees at its pandal located in Lalbaug market in Parel. After the end of the festival, devotees bid good bye to their beloved "Bappa" and the Ganpati idol is immersed into the Arabian Sea.

Standing at a height of 20 feet, Lalbaughcha Raja was first installed in the year 1934.

