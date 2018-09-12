Ganesh Chaturthi: Lalbaugcha Raja First Look, Darshan Timings Revealed

Lalbaugcha Raja 2018 first look shows the majestic idol draped in red and gold.

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins on September 13. Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most famous Ganesha idols in Mumbai, is ready. Devotees come from far off places to play a visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja idol situated in Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandalin a narrow lane of Lalbaug Market. Celebrities can also be seen in queues to take a look at the giant idol during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The Lalbaugcha Raja idol will be immersed on September 22. Before you head there for 'mukh darshan', here's the first glimpse of the majestic Ganesha idol:

Darshan timings for Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi:

Ganesh Utsav at Lalbaugcha Raja will begin at 4 am on Thursday, September 13, and the inauguration of the idol will be done by the Mandal's President Balasaheb Sudam Kamble.

The Lalbaugcha Raja darshan for public will begin from 6 am onwards on September 13. The darshan can be done for 24 hours till September 22.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2018: The majestic idol's design has been patented.

Here are the timings for aarti at Lalbaugcha Raja:

Morning aarti timings at Lalbaugcha Raja: 12:30 PM

Evening aarti timings at Lalbaugcha Raja: 8:30 PM

While many big idols of Lord Ganesha are placed at various pandals (temporary stage)across Mumbai, the Lalbaugcha Raja is the most famous and was founded in 1934. Lalbaugcha Raja has entered its 85th glorious year. The legendary design of the Ganesha idol has now been patented by its makers - the Kambli family. Lalbaugcha Raja idol is approximately 15 feet tall and the family says it takes them about 1-2 months to make it.



The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated in the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.