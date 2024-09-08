Advertisement

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan Performs Aarti With Niece Ayat At Sister Arpita Khan's Puja

Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz's son Arhaan, Sohail's son Nirvaan and Yohaan joined the festivities

Read Time: 2 mins
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan Performs <i>Aarti</i> With Niece Ayat At Sister Arpita Khan's <i>Puja</i>
Salman Khan pictured at Arpita Khan's house. (courtesy: VarinderChawla)
New Delhi:

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home on Saturday. Salman Khan joined the festivities and he was seen performing aarti with niece Ayat. Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz's son Arhaan, Sohail's son Nirvaan and Yohaan were also a part of the celebrations. Varun Sharma, Orry, Iulia Vantur were among the other attendees. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Salman Khan is seen performing aarti with niece Ayat. He then calls nephew Ahil and another child to join him at the puja. Later, Arbaaz, Sohail, accompanied by his sons, can be seen performing aarti as well. Sharing the video, the paparazzo wrote in the caption, "The entire Khan family comes together in unity, performing Ganpati aarti at #AayushSharma & ArpitaKhan's residence with love, joy, and devotion." Take a look:

Salman Khan, busy shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar, recently suffered a rib injury on the movie's set. The actor confirmed the news during his recent outing in Mumbai. Dressed in a black suit, Salman was snapped on the sets of Bigg Boss 18 on Thursday when he revealed that two of his ribs were broken. While walking towards his car, the actor asked the shutterbugs to be careful as his two ribs were broken. "Do pasaliya tuti hai, aaram se. (Two ribs are broken, easily)" said Salman. The video was shared by the actor's fan page on X (formerly Twitter).  Take a look:

Sikandar also features Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, Sathyaraj Prateik Patil Babbar, Chaitannya Choudhry and Nawab Shah in key roles. The film will release on Eid, next year. Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 as Avinash Singh Rathore. The film also featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles.

Salman Khan, Ganesh Chaturthi, Arpita Khan
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan Performs <i>Aarti</i> With Niece Ayat At Sister Arpita Khan's <i>Puja</i>
