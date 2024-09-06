Salman Khan Confirms Rib Injury Rumours: "<i>Do Pasliyaan Tooti Hain</i>"

Salman Khan, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar, recently suffered a rib injury on the movie's set. The actor confirmed the news during his recent outing in Mumbai. Dressed in a black suit, Salman was snapped on the sets of Bigg Boss 18 on Thursday when he revealed that two of his ribs were broken. While walking towards his car, the actor asked the shutterbugs to be careful as his two ribs were broken. "Do pasaliya tuti hai, aaram se. (Two ribs are broken, easily)" said Salman. The video was shared by the actor's fan page on X (formerly Twitter).

Salman Khan seems to be recovering well from his injury as the actor recently resumed Sikandar's shoot in Mumbai, reported Pinkvilla. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The report added that the film crew is hard at work creating sets representing Dharavi and Matunga, at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore. After wrapping the Mumbai schedule, the crew will move to Hyderabad for the next stage of shooting.

Salman Khan announced Sikandar back in April. Sharing a poster of the film on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur ‘Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo. [This Eid, watch ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and ‘Maidaan' and meet ‘Sikandar' the next Eid.] Wish you all Eid Mubarak!"

Sikandar also features Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, Sathyaraj Prateik Patil Babbar, Chaitannya Choudhry and Nawab Shah in key roles. The film will release on Eid, next year. Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 as Avinash Singh Rathore. The film also featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. in key roles.