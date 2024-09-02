Salman Khan Resumes Shoot For Sajid Nadiadwala's <i>Sikandar</i> Amid Rib Injury: Report

Salman Khan fans, it is time to be happy. The superstar has resumed filming for director AR Murugadoss' Sikandar, as reported by Pinkvilla. The project is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. According to the report, Salman had to pause filming due to a rib injury, but now that he is back on set. It seems that the actor is on the road to recovery. The movie crew is busy designing sets representing Dharavi and Matunga, with an estimated cost of ₹15 crore, the report added. After 45 days, the cast and crew will move to a Hyderabad palace for the next production phase.

Alongside Salman Khan, Baahubali fame Sathyaraj will be playing the role of a villain in Sikandar. Salman has already shot a fight sequence abroad on an aircraft. An aerial fight scene, including two more action sequences, is due in the next filming schedule. Salman Khan is working with action directors who were associated with Tom Cruise's spy action film franchise Mission Impossible, the report added.

A few months ago, Salman Khan dropped a picture with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala on Instagram, from the sets of Sikandar. They were looking at something on a laptop screen. “Looking forward to Eid 2025 with team Sikandar. Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss. Releasing in cinemas EID 2025,” read the side note. Reacting to the post, Salman's former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani commented, "Wohooo... sooo looking forward to this..." Read all about it here:

Back in April, Salman Khan announced the release date of Sikandar by sharing a poster of the film on social media. “Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur ‘Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo. [This Eid, watch ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and ‘Maidaan' and meet ‘Sikandar' the next Eid.] Wish you all Eid Mubarak!” read the side note.

Sikandar also features Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Patil Babbar, Chaitannya Choudhry and Nawab Shah. Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.