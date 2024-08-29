Salman Khan's Musical Treat - <i>You Are Mine</i> In Collaboration With Nephew Aayan Agnihotri

Advertisement

Salman Khan's Musical Treat - You Are Mine In Collaboration With Nephew Aayan Agnihotri

Salman Khan has written the lyrics with Sanjeev Chaturvedi

Salman Khan's Musical Treat - You Are Mine In Collaboration With Nephew Aayan Agnihotri
Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy: SalmanKhan)
New Delhi:

A big treat for Salman Khan's fans. The actor one more time has sung a song titled You Are Mine. Salman Khan collaborated with his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri for the single in which Ayaan rapped. Salman has written the lyrics of the song along with Sanjeev Chaturvedi. Ayaan has written the rap lyrics. Vishal Mishra has composed the track and Haider Khan has directed the music video. Earlier this month, Ayaan made his rapping debut with Party Fever, which also had a special appearance by Salman Khan. Sharing the new song, Salman Khan wrote, "Song Out Now... #YouAreMine". Take a look:

Earlier, in the morning, Salman Khan dug out throwback gold with his nephew. ICYDK, Ayaan is the son of Salman's sister Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Salman captioned the post, "Seems like yesterday..." He added that the track You Are Mine will be at out at 5 PM on Thursday. "Stay tuned," he added. In the comments section, Salman's Bharat co-star and comedian Sunil Grover dropped multiple heart emojis. Check out the post shared by Salman Khan here:

Salman Khan's iconic hit Maine Pyar Kiya, re-released in theatres on August 23. In an old interview, Salman recalled a moment from the shoot of the famous song Kabootar Ja Ja which brought tears to his eyes. He shared, "I was about 18 years old, and there was a truly memorable moment during the shoot for the song Kabootar Ja Ja Ja when I suddenly knew that this was the role for me. During several narrations, I'd imagine Jackie Shroff or Anil Kapoor in those roles, but I could never actually see myself doing big films. That moment was the first time I really felt, Yes, I can do this. I had tears in my eyes."

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Sikandar. AR Murugadoss is directing the film. Rashmika Mandanna will share screen space with Salman Khan in the film. Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi last year. Salman has previously sung popular tracks such as Hangover, Main Hoon Hero Tera, and Chaandi Ke Daal Par.

