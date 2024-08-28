Watch: Salman Khan Lit Up An Event <i>Jalwa</i> Style

Salman Khan lit up the mood of an event jalwa style. Salman Khan was a special guest along with Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam at an event unveiling eco-friendly Ganesha idols in Mumbai. Salman Khan, dressed in a light-coloured t-shirt and jeans, set the stage on fire with his moves to the song Jalwa from Wanted. As soon as Salman Khan did the hook step to the song, the audience burst into clapping. Salman Khan also waved kisses at the audience. A paparazzo shared the video on Instagram. Take a look:

Salman Khan's iconic hit Maine Pyar Kiya, re-released in theatres on August 23. In an old interview, Salman recalled a moment from the shoot of the famous song Kabootar Ja Ja which brought tears to his eyes. He shared, "I was about 18 years old, and there was a truly memorable moment during the shoot for the song Kabootar Ja Ja Ja when I suddenly knew that this was the role for me. During several narrations, I'd imagine Jackie Shroff or Anil Kapoor in those roles, but I could never actually see myself doing big films. That moment was the first time I really felt, Yes, I can do this. I had tears in my eyes."

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Sikandar. AR Murugadoss is directing the film. Rashmika Mandanna will share screen space with Salman Khan in the film. Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi last year. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan. Last year, the actor also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan hosted the 17th season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, which was won by Munawar Faruqui.