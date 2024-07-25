<i>Kick</i> Completes 10 Years: Nadiadwala Grandson Shares BTS Video Revealing Salman Khan's Melodic Side

Salman Khan's mega hit Kick clocked 10 years. To mark the occasion, Nadiadwala grandson shared a power-packed BTS video from the film. The reel will surely make you walk down memory lane - from goosebump arousing stunt scenes to fun-filled off-camera moments, the reel is a treasure trove in itself. But what drew our attention was Salman Khan singing in his own voice in between the shots. It's quite a scene to remember. FYI, Salman Khan did playback for the film. Remember, Hangover, Tu Hi Tu- Version 2? Sharing the video on their official Instagram handle, the production house wrote, "Let's celebrate 10 years of Kick by revisiting the behind-the-scenes magic and hard work featuring none other than our dynamic duo, Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan!Here's to celebrating the epic action entertainer and unforgettable memories on the #10thAnniversaryOfKick!" Take a look:

Kick, released in 2014, became an instant hit, courtesy Salman Khan's charismatic portrayal of the enigmatic character Devil. The film was directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui acted in the lead roles. The film emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2014 and one of the milestones in Salman Khan's career.

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi last year. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan. Last year, the actor also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan hosted the 17th season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, which was won by Munawar Faruqui. Salman Khan is currently shooting for Sikandar. AR Murugadoss is directing the film. Rashmika Mandanna will share screen space with Salman Khan in the film.