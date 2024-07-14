Emraan Hashmi On His Tiger 3 Co-Star Salman Khan: 'It Is Easy To Converse With Him'

Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi for Tiger 3 promotions

Emraan Hashmi never shies away from talking about his work life and industry colleagues. The actor gave a blockbuster performance alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Recently, Emraan addressed the rumours about Salman being late on the sets. In an interview with Lallantop, Emraan said, “I would say he has his own schedule. He has his own timing and schedule, but he is one of the best people to work with. He is very fond of me, I am very fond of him.” Emraan added that he and Salman are “not friends”, but have “mutual respect” for each other.

Emraan Hashmi also shared his experience of working with Salman Khan. “When we were shooting together, sitting together on sets, it felt like I was talking to a friend. He is a lot more senior than me but we both have grown around the same neighbourhood of Bandra, we also talk about fitness. It is easy to converse with me, there are times when you feel a certain kind of ease with some people, I feel that way with Salman,” he said.

In addition to Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, Tiger 3 featured Katrina Kaif. The film, released in December 2023, was directed by Maneesh Sharma.

In the same interview, Emraan Hashmi recalled his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. He shared, “I first met SRK on the sets of my film Murder, when he had come to meet (Mahesh) Bhatt sahab. So I hadn't actually met him, I was inside, giving my shot, and he waved to me and showed me a ‘thumbs-up' sign and said something like, ‘You are doing well'. I don't know if he had seen Footpath (a 2003 film) but that was very encouraging for me, because I am a very big SRK fan and that's how my first meeting with SRK was.”

Emraan Hashmi last appeared in the Disney+ Hotstar series Showtime. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the show featured Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana and Mouni Roy.