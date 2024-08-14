Salman Khan On Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar: "Those Who Couldn't Work With Them, Branded Them Crazy"

It was full house at the trailer launch of Angry Young Men in Mumbai on Tuesday. Salman Khan wouldn't have missed the launch for the world. At the event, Salman Khan talked about Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar's legacy and he said, "They've taken (stories) from life and put it in their cinema. What rest of the writers did was, cinema se uthake cinema mein daala hai." He added, "God makes man, (but) they don't want to be men any more. This generation, they don't want to be men. But these two here, my father and Javed sahab are still men, and they want to be men," the Bollywood superstar added.

Speaking of the legendary screenwriters, Salman Khan added that they were often labelled as "crazy" but it was mostly by those who did not get a chance to work with them. "They had to refuse (work from) a lot of producers and actors. So, people would think what do they (Salim-Javed) think of themselves? Have they lost it? But they are very intelligent. That's why they were able to deliver one hit after another." He added, "Those who couldn't work with them, whether it was due to date issues, creative differences or if they didn't like the face (of that person), branded them crazy. In reality, they weren't crazy, those people were," Salman Khan added.

Salman Khan shared these photos from the event:

On Tuesday, the makers shared he trailer of the docu-series. The trailer also features Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and Jaya Bachchan talking about the legendary work of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

Salman Khan and his mother Salma Khan are the executive producers alongside Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar of Tiger Baby Films. Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment) and Reema Kagti (Tiger Baby Films) are also attached as executive producers. The docu-series will release on Prime Video on August 20.