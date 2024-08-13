<i>Angry Young Men</i> Trailer: The Untold Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar Story

You've seen their iconic words translate to screens, you have seen their movies rule the box office, you have even witnessed their dialogues being deeply embedded in our cultural consciousness. But this is the untold story of Hindi cinema's OG Angry Young Men - the legendary screenwriters of 1970s Hindi cinema - Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, who changed the course of of writing in the Indian film industry and how. Streaming giant Prime Video dropped the trailer of a docu-series titled Angry Young Men with some of the biggest names of Bollywood, talking about Salim-Javed and decoding their success story, looking back at their iconic journey, the infamous rift and everything else in between.

The trailer begins with Salim Khan's superstar son Salman Khan saying, "This is the first one that I'm actually nervous on." The video then showcases Javed Akhtar's filmmaker-actor son Farhan Akhtar adding, "I mean the only reason I knew my dad wrote those films is because he was my dad." The icons did about 24 films together - among them are some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters including Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Yaadon Ki Baaraat and Don.

The trailer also has several celebrities sharing anecdotes. Celebrities such as Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shatrughan Sinha, Jaya Bachchan, Honey Irani, Karan Johar, Arbaaz Khan among others feature in the trailer. We can't wait for the real deal.

Check out the trailer of Angry Young Men here:

Angry Young Men has been produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, along with Salman Khan along with Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and it has been directed by Namrata Rao.