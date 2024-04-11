Eid 2024: Salman Khan And His Dad Salim Greet Fans Outside Mumbai Home

Salman Khan greets fans outside his residence

Salman Khan pleasantly surprised fans waiting outside his house in Mumbai by stepping out on his balcony and waving at them on the occasion of Eid. The Wanted actor, dressed in white, was seen waving at the sea of fans as they cheered on. Salman Khan was accompanied by his dad Salim Khan at the balcony of his residence. This comes hours after Salman Khan thrilled fans with the announcement of his next film titled Sikandar, due release in Eid 2025.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Salman Khan also posted a video from his Eid greetings to fans on his Instagram feed and wrote, "Eid Mubarak."

Hours ago, Salman Khan, who did not have a film release this Eid as is the ritual, promised fans the release of his film Sikandar on Eid 2025. The actor has teamed up with AR Murugadoss (best known for directing Ghajini) for a film titled Sikandar. In his Instagram post, Salman Khan while giving a shout out to to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan wrote, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo (This year watch Chote Miyan Bade Miyan and Maidaan and the next year meet Sikandar). Wish you all Eid Mubarak."

Take a look at Salman Khan's post here:

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi last year. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Last year, the actor also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan was seen as the host for the 17th season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, which was won by Munawar Faruqui.