Advertisement

NDTV Exclusive: Javed Akhtar On The Winning Formula Of Salim-Javed Stories: "We Did It Without Knowing..."

Javed Akhtar said, "We did it because we wanted such stories"

Read Time: 2 mins
Share

Javed Akhtar at the NDTV studio

New Delhi:

Salim-Javed - the name is enough. The superhit screenplay writers of the 70s, who had written the new rules of Hindi cinema, captured the public sentiment in its purest form in their iconic blockbusters. Speaking to NDTV's Nikunj Garg and Marya Shakil on the show India Through the Eyes of Its Icons, Javed Akhtar was asked to chart the winning formula of their stories which resonated with an entire generation. Javed Akhtar recalled, "In retrospect, we had no idea. I am so happy that we didn't know that. If we knew what society wants, what society was looking for, it means we would be looking at society from outside and prescribing medicines. No, we were part of the society, we were breathing the same air, we were feeling the way your neighbour was feeling. We did that without knowing that everybody was feeling the same thing. It was a much better situation, instead of  sitting on a pedestal and thinking, 'Oh, these people wanted such stories.' We did it because we wanted such stories. And fortunately, circumstances were such like everybody wanted these stories."

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan worked together in 24 films between 1971 and 1987, out of which 20 were commercially and critically successful. They wrote screenplays for hit films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, Don, Kaala Patthar, Shaan, to name a few.

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan recently attended a special screening of Sholay, arranged on the occasion of the film completing 49 years. The duo grabbed the headlines as the Amazon Prime series Angry Young Men released and brought back the golden days of cinema to the new generations. The docu-series has been directed by Namrata Rao. The series received stellar reviews from critics and audience alike.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan, Angry Young Men
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
NDTV Exclusive: Javed Akhtar On The Role Of Destiny: "Don't Have The Delusion I Can Control Everything"
NDTV Exclusive: Javed Akhtar On The Winning Formula Of Salim-Javed Stories: "We Did It Without Knowing..."
One Year Of <i>Jawan</i>: How Deepika Padukone's Aishwarya Rathore Became The Story's Heartbeat
Next Article
One Year Of Jawan: How Deepika Padukone's Aishwarya Rathore Became The Story's Heartbeat
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com