49 Years Of <i>Sholay</i>: <i>Angry Young Men</i> Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar Attend Film's Special Screening

The iconic film Sholay, written by the legendary writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar made a grand return to the big screen in Mumbai. To celebrate the enduring legacy of Salim-Javed, a special one-time screening of Sholay took take place at Regal Cinema on Saturday evening. The fever of Sholay was palpable at its special screening in Mumbai, with fans pouring into the venue in droves. Viral videos show long queues formed outside the theatres and the excitement inside was marked by enthusiastic cheers and applause.

The event reached a high point when Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar made a grand entrance. Their arrival was met with an uproarious reception, with the crowd erupting into cheers and claps. Take a look at the pictures below.

The announcement was made on the official Instagram account of Tiger Baby Films, which read, "Celebrate the magic of Salim-Javed 50 years later. One-time screening of Sholay in cinemas this Saturday, August 31! Bookings open tomorrow."

ICYDK: Sholay tells the story of the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (played by Sanjeev Kumar) seeks to defeat the infamous bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). He recruits two small-time criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), to help him. When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru question Thakur's inaction, only to discover that he is unable to fight back because Gabbar had previously severed his arms. Fueled by this revelation, Jai and Veeru intensify their efforts to assist Thakur.

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar were last seen in their docu-series Angry Young Men, which delves into the groundbreaking work of the legendary writers. The three-part documentary, directed by Namrata Rao and produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, features interviews with a host of stars including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.