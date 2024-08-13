Javed Akhtar On Salman Khan: "Exceptionally Good-Looking Child, A Shy Boy"

The trailer of Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan's docu-series Angry Young Men was unveiled today in Mumbai. The legendary screenwriters of the Hindi film industry Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan were joined by their children on stage - Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Sohail Khan. At the event, Javed Akhtar recounted his first meeting with Salim Khan, the initial days of their journey and he also shared anecdotes about Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan from their childhood days. Javed Akhtar called Salman an "exceptionally good-looking child" who used to be "shy".

Recalling the day when he first visited Salim Khan's Bandra house, Javed Akhtar said, "When I visited Salim sahab's home for the first time, Salman was not even one year old. He looks so handsome now, but it is not what happened recently. Woh bachpan se hi khoobsurat the (He was a beautiful child). He was an exceptionally good-looking child. There used to be a black-and-white picture of Salman in Salim sahab's living room. It was a small frame. I don't know if he still has it. The other kids were born in front of me."

Javed Akhtar then added that Salman used to be a quiet child. "What is interesting is that today Salman is 'He Man', the 'dashing hero,' but he was this shy boy, bohot hi kam bolne wala, bohot hi chupp chaap rehne wala bacchha tha (reserved and soft-spoken child). He would quietly sit in a corner." Then he pointed out at Arbaaz, seated in the audience, and said "Arbaaz was the badmaash bacchha (notorious one)."

"He was a regular seducer. He never had ruffled hair. Even as a 6-year-old, he would have his hair done up. Have you ever seen a 6-year-old comb their hair? Arbaaz used to do it. (Laughs heartily). He had a lot of self-love. Whenever Salim Sahab's friends would come, Arbaaz used to be friendly with all of them," Javed Akhtar added.

Check out the trailer of Angry Young Men here:

Angry Young Men has been produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, along with Salman Khan along with Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and it has been directed by Namrata Rao. The docu-series is set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 20.