Salman Khan's <i>Hum Sath Sath Hai</i> Moment With Sonali Bendre: "Prem Meets Preeti"

Salman Khan's Hum Sath Sath Hai Moment With Sonali Bendre: "Prem Meets Preeti"

Salman Khan was paired opposite Sonali Bendre in the 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain

Read Time: 2 mins
Salman Khan's Hum Sath Sath Hai Moment With Sonali Bendre: "Prem Meets Preeti"
Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre at the event. (courtesy: VarinderChawla)
New Delhi:

Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre had a reunion at an event recently and the Internet couldn't keep calm. Salman Khan met Sonali Bendre at an event, organised to promote eco-friendly Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. Videos from the venue went viral on social media. In the video, we can see Sonali Bendre giving a hug to Salman Khan. FYI, Salman Khan was paired opposite Sonali Bendre in the 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain. While Salman Khan wore a t-shirt paired with denims, Sonali Bendre looked pretty in a salwar suit. They can be seen exchanging greetings at the event. A paparazzo shared the video on his Instagram feed. Fans showered love for Prem and Preeti in the comments section. Take a look:

At the event, Salman Khan set the stage on fire with his moves to the song Jalwa from Wanted. As soon as Salman Khan did the hook step to the song, the audience burst into clapping. Salman Khan also waved kisses at the audience. A paparazzo shared the video on Instagram. Take a look:

Salman Khan's iconic hit Maine Pyar Kiya, re-released in theatres on August 23. In an old interview, Salman recalled a moment from the shoot of the famous song Kabootar Ja Ja which brought tears to his eyes. He shared, "I was about 18 years old, and there was a truly memorable moment during the shoot for the song Kabootar Ja Ja Ja when I suddenly knew that this was the role for me. During several narrations, I'd imagine Jackie Shroff or Anil Kapoor in those roles, but I could never actually see myself doing big films. That moment was the first time I really felt, Yes, I can do this. I had tears in my eyes."

Speaking of Hum Sath Sath Hai, the film was directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film had a stellar ensemble cast featuring Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Mohnish Bahl alongside Neelam, Mahesh Thakur, Reema Lagoo and Alok Nath.

Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Hum Sath Sath Hai
