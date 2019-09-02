Ganesh Chaturthi: Inside Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra And Viaan's Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra and Viaan Raj Kundra. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Highlights "My Gannu Raja is back," wrote Shilpa Shetty "My Gannu Raja is back," wrote Shilpa Shetty Shilpa, Viaan and Raj Kundra wore colour-coordinated outfits

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun in full swing and as the 11-day-long festival begins today, Bollywood celebrities have bombarded the Internet with festive greetings and pictures from celebrations. However, Shilpa Shetty's eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations deserve a special mention. The 44-year-old actress gave her Instafam a sneak peek of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Kundra household. Keeping up with the festive spirit, Shilpa, Raj Kundra and Viaan were seen twinning in yellow outfits. Shilpa wore a yellow saree while Raj Kundra and little Viaan complemented Shilpa in matching kurtas. The family of three can be seen greeting the camera as they stand in front of a Lord Ganesha idol.

In her post, Shilpa talked about her sense of responsibility towards "Mother Earth" which is why she decided to get a an eco-friendly Ganesh idol. Shilpa captioned the post: "My Gannu Raja is back. The remover of obstacles and Lord of success... May he bestow us all with his blessings, this Ganesh Chaturthi. I'm spiritual and celebrate all festivals but I'm also responsible towards Mother Earth and we have continued our tradition of having an eco-friendly Ganesha idol.Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations here:

Meanwhile, several other Bollywood stars including Vivek Oberoi, Sunny Leone, Ekta Kapoor, Sonu Sood and others welcomed lord Ganesh home. Sunny Leone was photographed with her husband Daniel Weber and daughter Nisha as they welcomed Lord Ganesha to their house.

Sunny Leone with Nisha and Daniel Weber.

Here's a glimpse of Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra, Tushhar Kapoor and Lakkshya's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Tusshar Kapor, Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor and Laksshya.

Take a look at some more pictures here:

Inside Vivek Oberoi's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Arpita Khan Sharma with a Ganpati idol.

Sonu Sood performing the puja.

How did you mark the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi? Tell us using the comments section below.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.