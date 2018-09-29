Taimur, Kareena Kapoor And Other Guests At Inaaya's Birthday Party. See Pics

Taimur and Kareena Kapoor arrive for Inaaya's party

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu hosted a birthday party for their little daughter Inaaya Naumi, who turned one on Saturday. Of course, Inaaya's cousin Taimur attended the party and so did his mom Kareena Kapoor. Taimur and Kareena were the first guests to arrive at Soha and Kunal's Mumbai home, which was also the party venue. Apart from them, the other family member spotted there was Saif and Soha's Saba. Kareena was smartly dressed in a white tee, denims and teamed her look with a pair of silver ear loops while Taimur looked adorable in a blue shirt and jeans. As always, he waved at the shutterbugs before entering sister Inaaya's party.

Say hello to little Taimur and Kareena.

Soha and Kunal also brought Inaaya to meet and greet the paparazzi. Baby Inaaya was dressed cutely in a white and red printed frock and matching headband.

Soha also gave a sneak peek of the birthday party's theme.

Happy birthday, Inaaya.

We also got a glimpse of Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti's daughter Aadya, who was born in May this year. Aadya was cradled in mom Deepti's arms.

Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu have worked together in the Golmaal films, which Kareena Kapoor was also a part of.

Saba Ali Khan pictured at the party.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu married in 2015. Inaaya is their first child. They first met on the sets of their 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. Soha recently launched her first book - The Perils of Being Moderately Famous. Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Golmaal Again.