On Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu's Daughter Inaaya's First Birthday, See Fab Pics Shared By Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia shared this picture (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Happy first birthday, baby Inaaya. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter turns one today. On her birthday, actress Neha Dhupia, a close friend of Soha and Kunal, shared some wonderful pictures from their pool date. Little Inaaya is seen cradled in her mom's arms while Neha, her husband Angad Bedi and Kunal enjoy their time in the pool. "Happy first birthday our little princess, Inaaya. May you be blessed with all the love and happiness in the world," Neha, who is expecting her first child with Angad, captioned her post. Inaaya looks cute as a button in baby pink dress.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Earlier in the day, Inaaya was pictured in Mumbai's Bandra with her nannies. She was dressed adorably in a blue and pink coloured dress and a matching headband.

On Thursday evening, Inaaya and cousin Taimur visited grandmom Sharmila Tagore's home. Taimur was accompanied by dad Saif Ali Khan while Inaaya came with Soha.

Inaaya is Soha and Kunal first child. They married in 2015. The family recently went to Maldives for a brief vacation. Saif, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur also accompanied them.

Here are some fabulous pictures from their vacation.

Inaaya and Taimur's Rakhi celebration pictures with Sara and Ibrahim (Saif and first wife Amrita Singh's children) had sent the Internet into a meltdown.

ICYMI, here they are.

(Adorable, na?)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012. They welcomed Taimur in December 2016. Taimur and Inaaya, along with their parents, often catch up for family outings in Mumbai.