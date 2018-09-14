Baby Inaaya Attends Ganesh Chaturthi Puja With Parents Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya at Arpita's home

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma is hosting a stream of celebrities at her Mumbai home, who are coming to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with the family. Last night, the Khans and several other stars like Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Malaika Arora and Dia Mirza came to seek the blessings of Bappa and this morning, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu visited the family with their baby daughter Inaaya. Soha and Inaaya were twinning in yellow. Baby Inaaya was adorably dressed in a yellow and pink lehenga set while mom Soha wore a yellow salwar suit. Soha, Kunal and Inaaya posed for the cameras before entering Arpita's home.

Soha and Kunal, who married in 2015, welcomed Inaaya in October 2017. The family recently came from a brief vacation in Maldives, where they were also accompanied by Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur. When in Mumbai, cousins Taimur and Inaaya are often spotted on play dates.

Meanwhile, Arpita also hosted brother Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani at her Ganpati puja on Thursday. Arbaaz and Giorgia reportedly started dating recently. She is an Italian model.

A starry Ganesh Chaturthi party was also hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani at their home on Thursday night. Only Salman Khan represented his family at the Ambani party, which was attended by Bollywood A-Listers like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar while cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and others were also there.