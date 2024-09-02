In Pics: Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan And Inaaya's London Famjam

New day, new pictures from Soha Ali Khan's London album. The actor shared new pictures with mother Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya on her Instagram feed. Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote a funny caption. It read, "I asked my daughter what did your ice-cream and dinosaurs have in common? She said they both disappeared quickly#summer." In one picture, Inaaya can be seen seated on her grandmother Sharmila Tagore's lap. In the other pictures, she can be seen looking at a statue of a dinosaur with awe. Take a look:

Earlier, Saba shared a series of photos from their London vacation on her Instagram feed. The first picture was taken at the airport, where the whole family is seen together, smiling happily. In the second photo, Sharmila, Saba, and little Inaaya are all smiles, looking very happy. Other pictures show the family enjoying delicious pastries and spending time outdoors in London. Along with the pictures, Saba added a caption that read, "Moments like this. Matter to me Most! Family n Friends ! Precious Memories. My #innijan My Amma and sister ! Reunited in London..Saturday special times."

Soha is best known for her roles in films including Mumbai Meri Jaan, Tum Mile, Rang De Basanti, Hush Hush, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns and Tera Kya Hoga Johnny. She was also seen in web series like Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Hush Hush.

Sharmila Tagore made her acting comeback after 13 years with Gulmohar, which got released last year. The film recently bagged the Best Film award at the 2024 National Film Awards.