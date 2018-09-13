Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Arbaaz Khan And Rumoured Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Attend Sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Puja

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani reportedly started dating a while ago

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 13, 2018 16:30 IST
Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani at Arpita's home for Ganpati puja

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Giorgia was dressed in a powder blue lehenga
  2. Arpita and Alvira welcomed Ganpati
  3. Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed Ganpati home on Thursday morning. They puja was attended by her family members like Salim Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz's plus one at the party was Giorgia Andriani, whom he is rumoured to be dating. Arbaaz and Giorgia posed for the paparazzi together outside Arpita's home. Giorgia was dressed in a powder blue lehenga set and looked beautiful. She was all smiles for the cameras. Meanwhile, other members of the Khan family like Salman, Salma Khan, Helen, Seema and others gave the puja a miss. Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma, whom Salman is launching in Bollywood with Loveratri, was also not there.

Take a look at Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani's pictures here.

Arpita and Alvira welcomed Ganpati.

We also caught a glimpse of Salim Khan and Sohail.

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani trended a great deal earlier this week for their outings. First, the rumoured couple met Arbaaz's son Arhaan and later, they were spotted with Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak. Amrita is Malaika Arora's sister. She and Arbaaz divorced in 2017.

Here are the pictures from their outings.

Arbaaz and Giorgia Andriani reportedly started dating recently. She is an Italian model and also frequently spotted with the Khandaan at their family functions.

Arbaaz Khan married to Malaika Arora in 1998. They separated mutually in 2016 and got divorced a year later. However, the ex-couple have still maintained a cordial relationship. Their son Arhaan lives with Malaika.

