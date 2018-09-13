The Tips Salman Khan Gave Aayush Sharma For Loveratri Were On... Not Acting

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma at Loveratri trailer launch in Mumbai

Highlights "Salman gave me tips about body building," said Aayush Sharma "We made sure that Salman's loyal audience sees some body shots": Aayush Loveratri will hit the screen on October 5

Aayush Sharma, who is making his Bollywood debut with brother-in-law Salman Khan produced Loveratri, told news agency IANS that the 52-year-old actor gave him tips about body building when he started prepping for the film. Aayush, who appears to have undergone rigorous training to beef up his body, said that the makers wanted to make sure that Salman's "loyal" audience gets to see some body shots in the film. "We have made sure that his loyal audience sees some body shots in the film. He gave me tips about body building when I started preparing for the film. It's a film produced by Salman Khan. If we don't show body shots in the film then what's the use of gaining a good physique?"

Speaking at the event in Mumbai, Aayush also revealed that the latest song from Loveratri - Rangtaari - has been entirely "conceptualised" by the actor. "Salman has conceptualised this entire song. I am happy with the initial response to Rangtaari song," Aayush told IANS. Rangtaari song, featuring Aayush Sharma, released on Wednesday and has garnered over nine million views. A peppy dance number, Rangtaari perfectly encapsulates the festive fervour.

Salman Khan shared the video of Rangtaari on social media and captioned it: "Watch the amazing Rangtaari song, Maine toh picture produce ki hai aur mujhe to maza aa gaya dekh ke. Aap bhi batao, if you do like the song."

Loveratri is a romantic drama, which stars Warina Hussain as Aayush's love interest. The film is set in the backdrop of Navratri and also stars Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri releases on October 5.

(With IANS inputs)