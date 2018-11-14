Children's Day 2018: Karan Johar And Genelia D'Souza Are Competing For Best Posts Of Their Kids

Karan Johar posted this picture of Roohi and Yash. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "The children who make us believe in innocence," wrote Karan Johar Genelia thanked her sons "for making her life worth it" Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy

Karan Johar, proud parent of twins Roohi and Yash, and Genelia D'Souza, mother to three-year-old Riaan and one-year-old Rahyl, shared adorable posts featuring their munchkins on Children's Day today. KJo shared a video compilation of some cute moments he spent with the twins while Genelia shared a picture of her sons hugging each other, dressed up as lion cubs (maybe for an old fancy dress party?). "To the child in you... the child with you... the children who make us believe in innocence and happiness again... #happychildrensday from me and mine! Roohi, Hiroo, Yash and me," Karan Johar wrote along with the video.

In one of the segments in the video, Yash and Roohi imitate each other on thier father's request - total winner. Celebrities such as Shweta Bachchan, Dia Mirza and Malaika Arora expressed themselves using only emoticons - hearts and heart-eyes.

Take a look at Roohi and Yash's video shared by Karan Johar.

Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy last year.

Meanwhile, Genelia posted a picture of her sons and wrote: "Dearest Riaan and Rahyl... Happy Children's Day ... My life is you two and I'm glad I keep it so simple because I love every single minute that we spend together and I promise you that no matter who you meet in life I will still be that person who loves you the most.. I know that's what all mum's say, I'm just glad I got blessed to say it to you... Thank you, for making my life worth it #childrenarethebest #heartandsoul #allmine."

Isn't that adorable too?

Tell us whose post you like more in the comment section below