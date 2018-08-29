Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D'Souza's Son Rahyl, 2, Adorably Nominates Taimur In Cute Fitness Challenge Video

Genelia D'Souza and son Rahyl photographed together (Image courtesy: geneliad)

Stars like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and many others have taken up the fitness challenge and so has Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's son Rahyl, 2. Yes, you read that right. Rahyl was nominated by his dad Riteish for the challenge and thus, he responded by trying his hands on indoor rock climbing. Genelia shared Rahyl's video, where she is seen motivating him and wrote, "Rahyl accepts his Baba's fitness challenge... He further challenges the bachcha gang. #BachceFitTohDeshFit." Rahyl has adorably nominated Taimur (Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son), Roohi and Yash (Karan Johar's twins), Laksshya (Tusshar Kapoor's son) and Ahil (Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's son).

Watch the cute video here.

On behalf of Rahyl, Riteish Deshmukh tagged Karan Johar, Arpita Khan Sharma and Tusshar Kapoor on social media. "OMG. Look at him. He's a rock star. Am nervous to even attempt this with mine," Karan replied.

OMG!!! Look at him!!!! He's a rock star!!!! Am nervous to even attempt this with mine https://t.co/nihN0wVjyz — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 29, 2018

Meanwhile, here's Riteish Deshmukh's fitness challenge video.

The fitness challenge is a social media campaign started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Genelia D'Souza, 30, and Riteish Deshmukh married in 2012. Rahyl is their younger son while Riaan, 3, is the elder one. Tujhe Meri Kasam was Genelia and Riteish's first film. They have also co-starred together in Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film is Mauli (Marathi). He also has Total Dhamaal and the work-in-progress Housefull 4 in the pipeline. Genelia D'Souza hasn't many any screen appearance after a cameo in 2016's Force 2.