Guess Which 'Super Woman' Alia Bhatt Tagged To Her Fitness Challenge Video?

"I nominate my super women who gimme all my inspiration Yasmin Karachiwala, Katrina Kaif Hum Fit Tho India Fit," wrote Alia Bhatt

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 28, 2018 21:35 IST
Inside Alia Bhatt's work-out session (courtesy aliaabhatt)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Alia Bhatt was nominated by Karan and Varun
  2. Alia posted her fitness video on Monday
  3. "I nominate my super women who gimme all my inspiration," wrote Alia
Actress Alia Bhatt had been nominated by her friends and colleagues several times as part of the ongoing fitness challenge 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' - a social media campaign started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. On Monday, the challenge was finally accepted by Alia and how! sharing a video of her Yoga session, Alia Bhatt addressed it to two sets of people - Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and yoga instructor Rupal Sidhpura (these were who nominated her) and also the two "super women" in her life - Katrina Kaif and fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala (who Alia nominated for the challenge). "I nominate my super women who gimme all my inspiration Yasmin Karachiwala, Katrina Kaif Hum Fit Tho India Fit," wrote Alia.

"Fitness is a constant work in progress. The importance of strength, stability and balance is a new goal for me," she added.
 

And here's a glimpse of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif's real-life rapport:
 
 

twinning & winning

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on


 
 

merry with katy

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



Meanwhile, this is what Karan Johar, who had challenged Alia to be part of the campaign, wrote about beginning his journey of fitness. "Began my journey of fitness at 45! But it's a start....and an important one!! Great initiative Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore! Hum Fit Toh India Fit I nominate my students who are trendsetters to do the same Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan."
 

Varun, who was previously tagged by Anushka Sharma and Telugu star Akhil, had posted this earlier.
 

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan, other celebrities who have also taken part in the fitness challenge include Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff.
 

alia bhattfitness challenge

