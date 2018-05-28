Guess Which 'Super Woman' Alia Bhatt Tagged To Her Fitness Challenge Video?

Highlights
- Alia Bhatt was nominated by Karan and Varun
- Alia posted her fitness video on Monday
- "I nominate my super women who gimme all my inspiration," wrote Alia
"Fitness is a constant work in progress. The importance of strength, stability and balance is a new goal for me," she added.
Here goes @karanjohar@Varun_dvn@RupalSidhpura ! Fitness is a constant work in progress. The importance of strength, stability & balance is a new goal for me. I nominate my super women who gimme all my inspiration @YasminBodyImage#KatrinaKaif#HumFitThoIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/5s5zDzB3Zl— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 28, 2018
And here's a glimpse of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif's real-life rapport:
Meanwhile, this is what Karan Johar, who had challenged Alia to be part of the campaign, wrote about beginning his journey of fitness. "Began my journey of fitness at 45! But it's a start....and an important one!! Great initiative Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore! Hum Fit Toh India Fit I nominate my students who are trendsetters to do the same Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan."
Began my journey of fitness at 45! But it's a start....and an important one!! Great initiative @Ra_THORe !! #HumFitTohIndiaFit I nominate my students who are trendsetters to do the same @S1dharthM@Varun_dvn@aliaa08pic.twitter.com/JEIOlC9IsL— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 27, 2018
I accept your challenge @AnushkaSharma and @AkhilAkkineni8 for the #HumFitToIndiaFit. I nominate my #kalank co stars @kunalkemmu#adjtyaroykapur@MadhuriDixit@aliaa08@duttsanjaypic.twitter.com/4nAvPfiRxM— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 26, 2018
Apart from Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan, other celebrities who have also taken part in the fitness challenge include Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff.