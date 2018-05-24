Anushka Sharma Accepts Fitness Challenge From Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone From PV Sindhu

The fitness challenge is a social media campaign started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 24, 2018 13:32 IST
103 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Anushka Sharma Accepts Fitness Challenge From Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone From PV Sindhu

Anushka and Deepika posted their videos (Images courtesy: Anushka, Deepika)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Hope that you try it out," says Anushka
  2. She has nominated Dipika Pallikal and Varun Dhawan
  3. Deepika has nominated three sports personalities
Actresses Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone have posted their responses to the fitness challenge, a social media campaign initially started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Anushka responded to husband Virat Kohli's challenge while Deepika was nominated by badminton player PV Sindhu. Anushka tweeted a video of herself lifting weight and further nominated squash player Dipika Pallikal and actor Varun Dhawan to take up the challenge. "I accept your fitness challenge and will show you what's my favourite workout andeed hope that you try it out," Anushka, 30, says in the video. "Great initiative, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sir," read an excerpt from her tweet.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's fitness challenge tweet.
 

Deepika Padukone shared a video of herself and wrote, "I am extremely passionate about fitness and my new obsession...running." She nominated sports personalities Mithali Raj, Rani Rampal and Aditi Ashok.
 


Besides Anushka, Virat had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and colleague Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his fitness challenge tweet.

Virat Kohli had posted this.
 

This morning, PM Modi also tweeted his response to Virat's challenge and said that he will share his own fitness video soon.
 

Virat, actor Hrithik Roshan and badminton player Saina Nehwal were the first three personalities who were tagged by Mr Rathore in his tweet. He had posted a video of himself doing push-ups in his office.
 

Hrithik soon responded in kind and nominated Tiger Shroff, Kunal Kapoor and his parents to take up the challenge.

Here are Hrithik, Saina and Tiger's video.
 
 
 

Meantime, Anushka is currently in the US, where she's filming Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Varun Dhawan is her co-star in Sui Dhaaga, which releases this September. Deepika was last seen in "Padmaavat" and recently attended the Cannes Film Festival.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreBengali News

................................ Advertisement ................................