Anushka Sharma Accepts Fitness Challenge From Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone From PV Sindhu

I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here's my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge. I'd like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlaypic.twitter.com/SmdmkArT6U— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2018
Deepika Padukone shared a video of herself and wrote, "I am extremely passionate about fitness and my new obsession...running." She nominated sports personalities Mithali Raj, Rani Rampal and Aditi Ashok.
Besides Anushka, Virat had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and colleague Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his fitness challenge tweet.
I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit#ComeOutAndPlaypic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2018
This morning, PM Modi also tweeted his response to Virat's challenge and said that he will share his own fitness video soon.
Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli#HumFitTohIndiaFithttps://t.co/qdc1JabCYb— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2018
Virat, actor Hrithik Roshan and badminton player Saina Nehwal were the first three personalities who were tagged by Mr Rathore in his tweet. He had posted a video of himself doing push-ups in his office.
#HumFitTohIndiaFit— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm
Hrithik soon responded in kind and nominated Tiger Shroff, Kunal Kapoor and his parents to take up the challenge.
This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe#HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
Thank u so much @Ra_THORe sir for challenging me ..#HumFitTohIndiaFit— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 22, 2018CommentsPost pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @RanaDaggubati@Pvsindhu1 and @GautamGambhirpic.twitter.com/XEaJ9tPj2W
Tareeke anek par maksad sirf ek #HumFitTohIndiaFit - great initiative by @Ra_THORe sir thank you @iHrithik sir, i'd like to nominate @sonamakapoor, @karanjohar and @FarOutAkhtar to take the #FitnessChallenge forward. pic.twitter.com/1tdAaVEBQE— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 23, 2018
Meantime, Anushka is currently in the US, where she's filming Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Varun Dhawan is her co-star in Sui Dhaaga, which releases this September. Deepika was last seen in "Padmaavat" and recently attended the Cannes Film Festival.