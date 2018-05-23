Hrithik Roshan Takes Up Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's Fitness Challenge. Nominates His Parents And Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan photographed at an event in Mumbai

Highlights The initiative has been launched to encourage people to stay fit Mr Rathore had also nominated Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal Tiger Shroff also took up the challenge

This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe#HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018

And on that note , I challenge my family @roshanpinkie@RakeshRoshan_N (since it all starts at home) and my friends @iTIGERSHROFF and @kapoorkkunal to inspire people to be the best version of themselves ! #KeepGoing#HumFitTohIndiaFit — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018

And on d same note again, I am absolutely thrilled to welcome @IN_FitnessFirst into d @BeCureFit family!

Together we will scale new heights 2 make India a fitter nation n become d best version of ourselves. can't wait for u all to try d HRX Workout Module #KeepGoing@hrxbrand — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018

#HumFitTohIndiaFit



Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018