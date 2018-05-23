Hrithik Roshan Takes Up Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's Fitness Challenge. Nominates His Parents And Tiger Shroff

Highlights
- The initiative has been launched to encourage people to stay fit
- Mr Rathore had also nominated Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal
- Tiger Shroff also took up the challenge
"This initiative makes me so proud! Bravo. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office every day. Sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT!" tweeted Hrithik. He further nominated his parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, actors Tiger Shroff and Kunal Kapoor to take up the challenge.
Take a look at Hrithik's tweets here.
This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe#HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
And on that note , I challenge my family @roshanpinkie@RakeshRoshan_N (since it all starts at home) and my friends @iTIGERSHROFF and @kapoorkkunal to inspire people to be the best version of themselves ! #KeepGoing#HumFitTohIndiaFit— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
And on d same note again, I am absolutely thrilled to welcome @IN_FitnessFirst into d @BeCureFit family!— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
Together we will scale new heights 2 make India a fitter nation n become d best version of ourselves. can't wait for u all to try d HRX Workout Module #KeepGoing@hrxbrand
Tiger Shroff was quick to take up the #FitnessChallenge forward and has nominated Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar.
Tareeke anek par maksad sirf ek #HumFitTohIndiaFit - great initiative by @Ra_THORe sir thank you @iHrithik sir, i'd like to nominate @sonamakapoor, @karanjohar and @FarOutAkhtar to take the #FitnessChallenge forward. pic.twitter.com/1tdAaVEBQE— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 23, 2018
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore posted this.
#HumFitTohIndiaFit— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm
He is currently filming Super 30, a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar, the founder of Patna's Super 30 programme. He also has a YRF film with Tiger Shroff and Yami Gautam in the line-up.