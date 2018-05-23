Hrithik Roshan Takes Up Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's Fitness Challenge. Nominates His Parents And Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan tweeted a video of him riding a bicycle and said that this is the way he commutes to his office every day

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 23, 2018 20:19 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hrithik Roshan Takes Up Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's Fitness Challenge. Nominates His Parents And Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan photographed at an event in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The initiative has been launched to encourage people to stay fit
  2. Mr Rathore had also nominated Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal
  3. Tiger Shroff also took up the challenge
Hrithik Roshan responded to Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's tweet, in which he nominated the actor, cricketer Virat Kohli and badminton player Saina Nehwal to join a social media campaign, started to encourage people to stay fit. "#HumFitTohIndiaFit. Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal to join in," Mr Rathore tweeted with a video of him doing push-ups. Hrithik replied with a video of him riding a bicycle and said that this is the way he commutes to his office every day.

"This initiative makes me so proud! Bravo. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office every day. Sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT!" tweeted Hrithik. He further nominated his parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, actors Tiger Shroff and Kunal Kapoor to take up the challenge.

Take a look at Hrithik's tweets here.
 
 
 

Tiger Shroff was quick to take up the #FitnessChallenge forward and has nominated Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar.
 

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore posted this.
 

Comments
Hrithik Roshan, 44, is undoubtedly one of the fittest stars in Bollywood and his parents are also fitness enthusiasts.

He is currently filming Super 30, a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar, the founder of Patna's Super 30 programme. He also has a YRF film with Tiger Shroff and Yami Gautam in the line-up.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Hrithik Roshanfitness challenge

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreBengali NewsKumaraswamy Petrol Price HikeRBSE 12th ResultAnti-Sterlite Protesters

................................ Advertisement ................................