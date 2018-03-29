Hrithik Roshan Is A Poet. You Didn't Know It? Then Watch This. Twitter Thinks He 'Nailed It'

Hrithik Roshan urged children to be fearless and not let fear take over their chance to be successful in life

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 29, 2018 09:17 IST
Hrithik Roshan plays a Math teacher in Super 30 (Image courtesy - iHrithik )

  1. On Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan turned 12
  2. "To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all," he wrote
  3. Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Super 30
Actor Hrithik Roshan came up with a video in which he narrated a poetic verse written by him titled - Darr Se Mat Darr. He urged children to be fearless and not let fear take over their chance to be successful in life. On the occasion of son Hrehaan's 12th birthday, Hrithik shared the video on Twitter and captioned it, "To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all. Sharing something I wrote. (headphones please)" Hrehaan was born to Hrithik Roshan and wife Sussanne Khan on March 28, 2006. Hrithik, 44, interweaved narratives from his own childhood in the poem. At one point, he explained how the 'fear' would have easily convinced a man born with six fingers that he'll never become an artist. The video has been viewed over 151K times. "First acting, then dancing, you nailed it sir," read one comment on Twitter.

An excerpt of the poem read, "Darr Se Mat Darr...Kuch Alag Kar, Cheh Ungliyon Wala Kabhi Kalakaar Nahi Ban Payega...Darr Tujhe Yeh Samjhayega...Par Tu Aatma Vishwaas Dikhayega. Tu Darr Se Aankh Milayega...Darr Se Mat Darr."

Watch the video here:
 

The Kaabil actor has been lauded for the video by netizens. Several Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Vivek Oberoi, Rohit Roy have tweeted their appreciation after watching the video. Abhishek Bachchan wrote on Twitter, "This is beautiful.... Well done @iHrithik proud of you bro braz!" while Marathi actress Amruta Khanvilkar replied, "Oh my god I had goosebumps watching this ..... no words for this sir."

Take a look at what Bollywood celebs posted on Twitter:
 
 
 
 

Sussanne Khan also posted a cute birthday wish for son Hrehaan along with a collage of his pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Happiest happy birthday my RayJaan My first born greatest gift, My ray of sunshine. Shine brightest forever more #12bestyears #loveofmylife #gratefulheart."

Here's what Sussanne posted on Instagram
 


Hrithik Roshan encouraged students, who appeared for their board exams this year, with positive thoughts and good wishes. Earlier, Hrithik tweeted this, "Good luck to all students appearing for the CBSE exams today! So, nice to hear that the board is allowing students with special needs to use laptops this year. Playing a teacher I can't forget how nervous I used to get as a student. Stay calm and don't sacrifice sleep! Sending you power!"

Hrithik Roshan plays a Math teacher in upcoming biopic Super 30, which is based on the life of Anand Kumar, the founder of 'Super 30' programme in Patna.

The film is being directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars TV actress Mrunal Thakur in a prominent role.
 

