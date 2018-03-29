Hrithik Roshan Is A Poet. You Didn't Know It? Then Watch This. Twitter Thinks He 'Nailed It'

Highlights
An excerpt of the poem read, "Darr Se Mat Darr...Kuch Alag Kar, Cheh Ungliyon Wala Kabhi Kalakaar Nahi Ban Payega...Darr Tujhe Yeh Samjhayega...Par Tu Aatma Vishwaas Dikhayega. Tu Darr Se Aankh Milayega...Darr Se Mat Darr."
To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all. Sharing something I wrote . ( headphones please) pic.twitter.com/e6eROF770t— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 28, 2018
The Kaabil actor has been lauded for the video by netizens. Several Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Vivek Oberoi, Rohit Roy have tweeted their appreciation after watching the video. Abhishek Bachchan wrote on Twitter, "This is beautiful.... Well done @iHrithik proud of you bro braz!" while Marathi actress Amruta Khanvilkar replied, "Oh my god I had goosebumps watching this ..... no words for this sir."
This is beautiful.... Well done @iHrithik proud of you bro braz! https://t.co/D9YFDoUou8— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 28, 2018
Love you my friend philosopher and bhai! https://t.co/T0RGAHiGkf— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 28, 2018
Beautifullll and inspiring check this out everybody https://t.co/KUQg39jCrd— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2018
Oh my god I had goosebumps watching this ..... no words for this sir— Amruta Khanvilkar (@AmrutaOfficial) March 28, 2018
Sussanne Khan also posted a cute birthday wish for son Hrehaan along with a collage of his pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Happiest happy birthday my RayJaan My first born greatest gift, My ray of sunshine. Shine brightest forever more #12bestyears #loveofmylife #gratefulheart."
Hrithik Roshan encouraged students, who appeared for their board exams this year, with positive thoughts and good wishes. Earlier, Hrithik tweeted this, "Good luck to all students appearing for the CBSE exams today! So, nice to hear that the board is allowing students with special needs to use laptops this year. Playing a teacher I can't forget how nervous I used to get as a student. Stay calm and don't sacrifice sleep! Sending you power!"
The film is being directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars TV actress Mrunal Thakur in a prominent role.