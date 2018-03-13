Super 30 Star Hrithik Roshan Rebukes PR Agencies For 'Frivolous Use Of His Name'

Hrithik Roshan kicked his day off with a stern tweet, in which he dismissed speculation about the lead actress in his upcoming biopic Super 30. It appears that Hrithik is referring to reports which named Katrina Kaif and Sara Ali Khan as probable contenders for the part. TV actress Mrunal Thakur has now been zeroed in for the part and she has already begun shooting for the film in Varanasi. "The frivolous use of my name by PR companies to promote their new clients doesn't bother me a bit. But I really want them to know it doesn't work," read a part of Hrithik's tweet. This is how Hrithik continued his tweet: "So, may I offer a tip: trust your clients talent, stop the tricks. All this while the female lead of Super 30 was finalised 8 months ago."
The frivolous use of my name by PR companies 2 promote their new clients doesnt bother me a bit. But I really want them to know it doesnt work. So may I offer a tip: trust ur clients talent, stop d tricks. All this while the female lead of super30 was finalized 8 months ago.— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 13, 2018
Vikas Bahl directs Hrithik in Super 30, a biopic on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains a batch of 30 aspiring IIT candidates every year. The name of the movie is directly drawn from Mr Kumar's coaching program 'Super 30' - started in 2002 - as part of which 30 financially weak students from Patna are trained for IIT admissions every year. In September last year, Anand Kumar shared photos from his meeting with Hrithik Roshan and Vikas Bahl in Mumbai, which was a confirmation of sorts about the 44-year-old actor having scored his first biopic.
Rumours about a Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif reunion were sparked after Anand Kumar shared photos from his meeting with the actress. Even though Katrina's spokesperson had denied any association with the movie, a large section of movie-goers were thrilled about the prospect of another Hrithik-Katrina movie. The two have co-starred in films like Bang Bang! and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
Reports about Sara Ali Khan co-starring with Hrithik surfaced sometime in January - Sara was already filming her Bollywood debut Kedarnath by then. It was said that the age difference was not really a point of concern for Hrithik, who suggested Sara's name to the director. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is expected to release this year.
CommentsDNA stated that while Mrunal was finalised for the role, the film's team are deliberating over the onscreen duration of her character: "They had reservations about the length of the role, but it is an important part. It's a great thing for a new actress to begin her career with."
Super 30 will release on January 25 next year.