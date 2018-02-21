Trending: A New Pic Of Hrithik Roshan From Super 30 Set

A new picture of Hrithik Roshan, from the sets of Super 30, has surfaced the Internet and has been shared widely by the actor's fan club on Instagram. In the pictures, Hrithik is seen selling paapad on a bicycle. The picture is now viral. He plays mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. The film is a biopic on Anand Kumar, the founder of 'Super 30' programme, that trains IIT aspirants in Patna. A couple of other pictures of Hrithik, from the sets of Super 30, have also been shared online. In one of them, he was pictured with TV actress Mrunal Thakur, on the ghats of Varanasi. Mrunal is best-known for playing Bulbul in TV show Kumkum Bhagya.
Hrithik's first look from Super 30 was revealed last week. "I was truly amazed. It felt like reliving my student days walking several years behind. He said that the shooting was about to commence and he wanted my best blessings. I said how could I give my blessings, but my best wishes would always be there," Anand Kumar told news agency PTI.
Under the Super 30 programme in Patna, Anand Kumar tutors 30 students from economically weak background for IIT-JEE entrance exams.
"I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to see the first look wherein Hrithik sports a rugged, bearded look. I had been told that at present the shooting was being done of my college days. I took out an old photograph of mine, of the time when I was studying at Patna University. I found the resemblance to be uncanny", Anand Kumar added.
