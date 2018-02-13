Hrithik Roshan, Is That You? See New Pic From Super 30 Set

A new picture of Hrithik Roshan, who is filming Super 30 in Varanasi, has been shared widely by the actor's fan club on Instagram. Hrithik plays mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. In the picture, he is seen wearing a blue T-shirt with grey trousers and sports a moustached look. "What a transformation" and "superhero" are some the comments posted on Hrithik's recent picture. Just last week, Hrithik's picture with TV actress Mrunal Thakur, from Super 30 set, went viral. Super 30 is a biopic on Anand Kumar, the founder of 'Super 30' programme, that trains IIT aspirants in Patna.
Hrithik's first look from Super 30 was revealed last week. "I was truly amazed. It felt like reliving my student days walking several years behind. He said that the shooting was about to commence and he wanted my best blessings. I said how could I give my blessings, but my best wishes would always be there," Mr Kumar told news agency PTI.
From the first page in Benares! @ihrithik as Anand Kumar! #Super30@Super30Film@RelianceEnt@NGEMovies@anandteacherpic.twitter.com/ddnhDqyI5B— Phantom Films (@FuhSePhantom) February 6, 2018
"I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to see the first look wherein Hrithik sports a rugged, bearded look. I had been told that at present the shooting was being done of my college days. I took out an old photograph of mine, of the time when I was studying at Patna University. I found the resemblance to be uncanny," Anand Kumar added.
