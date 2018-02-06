'PadMan Challenge': Tagged By Deepika Padukone, PV Sindhu Swaps Badminton Racquet For Sanitary Pad

Badminton player PV Sindhu has taken up the 'PadMan Challenge' after she was nominated by Deepika Padukone

PV Sindhu takes up the 'PadMan Challenge' (Image courtesy: pvsindhu1)

New Delhi: 

  1. "Periods are normal. Just another day," PV Sindhu wrote
  2. Twinkle Khanna lead the challenge in Bollywood
  3. Akshay Kumar plays Arunachalam Muruganantham in PadMan
Badminton player PV Sindhu has taken up the 'PadMan Challenge' after she was nominated by actress Deepika Padukone over the weekend. PV Sindhu poses with a sanitary pad and writes, "Thank you for tagging me Deepika Padukone! Yes, that's a pad in my hand. Periods are normal. Just another day...#PadManChallenge" She hasn't nominated anyone in the challenge. PV Sindhu, an Olympic medallist, is the first sports personality to take up the 'PadMan Challenge.' Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu recently met in New Delhi during Prakash Padukone's award ceremony. Mr Padukone, an ace badminton player, was felicitated by the Badminton Association of India. Deepika is also a badminton player like her father. Before starting a career in modelling, she used to practice the sport. At the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards in 2014, Deepika presented The Sportsperson of the Year Award to PV Sindhu.

Also, several media reports suggested that Deepika might star in PV Sindhu's biopic, made by actor Sonu Sood.

See PV Sindhu's 'PadMan Challenge' post here.
 


Deepika had posted a video of herself with a sanitary pad. She was nominated by Akshay Kumar.
 


Here's Deepika and family with PV Sindhu.
 


The 'PadMan Challenge' was started by entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, on whom, the film PadMan, is based. Mr Muruganantham had tagged Twinkle Khanna in his tweet, who lead the challenge in Bollywood and nominated Aamir Khan and Shabana Azmi. PadMan, headlined by Akshay Kumar, is produced by Twinkle Khanna.

Apart from Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone, most of the Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao posed with sanitary pads for the 'PadMan Challenge.'

Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Bhumi Pednekar are the latest celebrities to join.
 
 
 

In PadMan, Akshay, 50, plays Arunachalam Muruganantham, inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad making machine. He co-stars with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the film.

Of making PadMan, Akshay recently told news agency IANS, "Even Hollywood has not a film on sanitary pads or menstrual hygiene. People always make documentaries but they don't want to make commercial films. We have tried to do that."

PadMan, directed by R Balki, releases on February 9.
 

