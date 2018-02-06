'PadMan Challenge': Tagged By Deepika Padukone, PV Sindhu Swaps Badminton Racquet For Sanitary Pad

Highlights
- "Periods are normal. Just another day," PV Sindhu wrote
- Twinkle Khanna lead the challenge in Bollywood
- Akshay Kumar plays Arunachalam Muruganantham in PadMan
Also, several media reports suggested that Deepika might star in PV Sindhu's biopic, made by actor Sonu Sood.
See PV Sindhu's 'PadMan Challenge' post here.
Deepika had posted a video of herself with a sanitary pad. She was nominated by Akshay Kumar.
Here's Deepika and family with PV Sindhu.
The 'PadMan Challenge' was started by entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, on whom, the film PadMan, is based. Mr Muruganantham had tagged Twinkle Khanna in his tweet, who lead the challenge in Bollywood and nominated Aamir Khan and Shabana Azmi. PadMan, headlined by Akshay Kumar, is produced by Twinkle Khanna.
Apart from Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone, most of the Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao posed with sanitary pads for the 'PadMan Challenge.'
Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Bhumi Pednekar are the latest celebrities to join.
Pad in hand! Nothing to be Ashamed of! PERIOD. Wishing #padman big success ! Can't wait to see it this friday! @akshaykumar@mrsfunnybones@sonamakapoor@radhika_apte ! Passing the challenge to @shahidkapoor@RanveerOfficial@ektaravikapoorpic.twitter.com/ZZr2zgzOyl— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 5, 2018
The time for taboo surrounding menstruation is over. Period.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 6, 2018
All the best to @mrsfunnybones@akshaykumar#RBalki@sonamakapoor@radhika_apte and team #Padman for the 9th, previously known as that time of the month. Hehehe pic.twitter.com/Jx7RpBWZA2
Hanging with my trusted weekly best friend,who keeps me secure,healthy & stress free-my PAD. No Shame.PERIOD. @akshaykumar@mrsfunnybones@sonamakapoor@radhika_apte#rbalki all the best.— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) February 6, 2018
I nominate @itsSSR@thetanmay@aliabbaszafar for the #PadmanChallengepic.twitter.com/tqcwdv9YYI
In PadMan, Akshay, 50, plays Arunachalam Muruganantham, inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad making machine. He co-stars with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the film.
PadMan, directed by R Balki, releases on February 9.