Deepika Padukone, Mom And Sister Attend Prakash Padukone's Award Ceremony In Delhi

Actress Deepika Padukone was in New Delhi last night, where her father Prakash Padukone, an ace badminton player, was felicitated. She was accompanied by her mother Ujjala and sister Anisha. Mr Padukone was honoured with the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Lifetime Achievement Award by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Deepika, 32, was dressed in a beautiful peach-coloured silk sari and paired her look with a low bun and earrings. Her mother Ujjala and Anisha also chose to wear Indian outfits. A selfie of the Padukones was shared by badminton player PV Sindhu. Deepika's fan clubs on Instagram have also shared some nice pictures of the "Padmaavat" star with her family.
Highlights
- Prakash Padukone was honoured by the Badminton Association of India
- Deepika was dressed in a beautiful peach-coloured silk sari
- Deepika's "Padmaavat" released last week
Deepika, the proud daughter, clicked a picture of her dad while he received the award.
The Padukones also posed for a beautiful family picture (Swipe right to see).
She has also shared the invitation card on Instagram.
PV Sindhu shared this selfie with the caption, "Many congratulations to Prakash Padukone sir for the Lifetime Achievement Award and also had a lovely time with the family and with one of my favourite Deepika Padukone."
CommentsDeepika and Anisha were photographed at the Mumbai airport. Bot the sisters were twinning in denims and white t-shirts. They paired their looks with black jackets and white sneakers.
See the picture here.
Deepika Padukone stars in the much-anticipated film "Padmaavat", which released last week. The film is performing extremely well at the box office and has broken the records of many major films in just a week. Deepika co-stars with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in "Padmaavat", directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.