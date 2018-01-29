'Padmaavat' Star Deepika Padukone Is 'Queen Of 100 Crore Club'

Highlights
- "Padmaavat" is Deepika's seventh film to cross Rs 100-crore mark
- "Padmaavat" collected over Rs 110 crore in four days
- Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani also crossed the Rs 100-crore mark
Deepika has emerged the undisputed Queen of 100 cr Club... #Padmaavat is @deepikapadukone's seventh film to cross 100 cr mark [#ChennaiExpress, #HNY, #YJHD, #BajiraoMastani, #RamLeela, #Race2]... The HIGHEST by any leading lady... An enviable track record!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
For Deepika's "Padmaavat" co-star Ranveer Singh, it is the third 100 crore film after Bajirao Mastani and Ram-Leela. Put simply, Deepika's credentials as a box office draw are as solid as any Khan's - and it's as good a time as any to revisit the pay gap question.
Bollywood stars, male and female, regularly assert that whoever is bringing in the eyeballs should get the bigger payday - with the unspoken rider that its always the male star that cine-goers flock to theatres to see. Bring in the crores to make the crores, say actors. Happily, it seems that in the case of "Padmaavat," balance was restored. While appearing on a new TV show, Deepika was reportedly asked if she was paid more than co-stars Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor - "Yes," she answered simply. And for once, all is right with the world.
Protests... Disturbances... No screening in few states... Yet, #Padmaavat does EXCELLENT biz in its extended weekend... The film lost out on substantial biz [approx 35 cr / 37 cr], but the SUPERB trending in other circuits helped put up a MAJESTIC total...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
Looking at the overall scenario, #Padmaavat has put up FANTASTIC numbers in its extended weekend... Crosses 100 cr mark... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr. Total: 114 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
While she hasn't yet acknowledged the tweet about her 100 crore fame, Deepika did react to Mr Adarsh's box office report:
"Padmaavat" is Deepika Padukone's first proper Bollywood release since 2015's Bajirao Mastani. She was busy most of 2016 filming her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, which released last year. "Padmaavat" was also meant to have opened last December but was rejected for certification by the Censor Board. It was cleared this month with some edits, which included changing the original title of Padmavati, and released on January 25 after months of controversy and violent protests over how the film depicts the legend of Rajput queen Padmini of Chittor.