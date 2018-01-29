'Padmaavat' Star Deepika Padukone Is 'Queen Of 100 Crore Club'

Highlights "Padmaavat" is Deepika's seventh film to cross Rs 100-crore mark "Padmaavat" collected over Rs 110 crore in four days Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani also crossed the Rs 100-crore mark

Deepika has emerged the undisputed Queen of 100 cr Club... #Padmaavat is @deepikapadukone's seventh film to cross 100 cr mark [#ChennaiExpress, #HNY, #YJHD, #BajiraoMastani, #RamLeela, #Race2]... The HIGHEST by any leading lady... An enviable track record! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

Protests... Disturbances... No screening in few states... Yet, #Padmaavat does EXCELLENT biz in its extended weekend... The film lost out on substantial biz [approx 35 cr / 37 cr], but the SUPERB trending in other circuits helped put up a MAJESTIC total... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

Looking at the overall scenario, #Padmaavat has put up FANTASTIC numbers in its extended weekend... Crosses 100 cr mark... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr. Total: 114 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018