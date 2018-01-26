"Padmaavat": Did Deepika Padukone Get Paid More Than Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor? Her Response Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone agreed to have been offered more remuneration than her co-stars

Did Deepika Padukone really get paid more than her "" co-stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor? "Yes," she said, during a television show, news agency IANS reports. "How much were you paid for "?", followed by, "Were you paid more than Ranveer and Shahid?" Deepika Padukone, who was accompanied by her sister Anisha Padukone to the show, didn't answer the first part of the question, but for the second part, she said, "Yes". Deepika stars as Rani Padmini of Chittor in this year's much-anticipated film "" which released on Thursday. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film hit the screens amid huge protests.A couple of months ago, during "" promotions, she was asked about her remuneration to which she said, "Talking about my remuneration isn't exciting. But I am proud and confident about the money I get. You are comfortable with what you are paid. But what makes me happy is that they (producers) have invested so much money in a film which has a poster featuring me on it. That makes me proud," reported PTI.Earlier, during a media interaction at MAMI Mela in Mumbai, she had said, "I am not unhappy with what I am being paid. For me it's important that I do good work. Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir have been around for so long. They are in a different league. But I think there should be some semblance when it comes to the current generation of stars." The "" actress has given hits likeandin the past and is said to be one of highest paid actress in Bollywood. Padmaavat, which was released today , is Deepika's second period film afterand also her third collaboration with actor Ranveer Singh and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.